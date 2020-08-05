Tara Sutaria wishes ‘her favourite person’ Aadar Jain on his birthday with Beethoven’s famous letter

The rumours of Student Of The Year 2 star dating Aadar Jain have been doing rounds for a very long time. The couple was spotted at Armaan Jain’s wedding and ever since then, the rumour mills have been churning. Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain had never really commented on their relationship until now. Tara is frequently spotted in Kapoor clans’ family get together and was also seen at the recent Raksha Bandha celebration.

With Aadar Jain celebrating his birthday today, Tara Sutaria’s wish for him is going to give you major couple goals. She quoted Beethoven’s famous letter wishing her byfriend on his big day. She wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain ????”

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain ????

A post shared by TARA???? (@tarasutaria) on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in the remake of RX 100, called Tadap, opposite debutant Ahan Shetty.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria is missing the beach life, shares a bikini-clad picture from her trip to the Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results