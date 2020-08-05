Shehnaaz Gill requests her fans not to send across so many gifts

Shehnaaz Gill has become quite the internet sensation after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Signing music videos one after the other, this Punjab Ki Katrina has had netizens wrapper around her finger. Appreciating her fans from day one, Shehnaaz Gill has got their back just like they do hers. She was recently seen in a music video ‘Kurta Pajama’ that crossed 50 million views and her fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

She also did an Instagram live with Sidharth Shukla and easily broke the internet. Being a celebrity, she receives a lot of gifts from her fans and took to her social media to share pictures and videos of the same. Even though she thoroughly appreciates their efforts, she has requested them not to send across so many gifts.

Take a look at a couple of the videos.

Shehnaaz New InstaStory

Beautiful religious Gift by Harpreet❤#ShehnaazGillpic.twitter.com/3WFx6BC4wf

— SHEHNAAZ GILL FC (@Shehnazshine_fc) August 4, 2020

shehnaaz gifts !@ishehnaaz_gill

Meri doll ko Bombay Mai Akela Akela Feel Hota Hai Shehnaaz u r not alone

"Never say u r alone Waheguru and urs shehnaazain is always with u "#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/UckNPWr0jp

— Sana's Jerry???? (@iamcutejerry) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Watch: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill conduct their FIRST EVER Instagram live session and break the internet!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results