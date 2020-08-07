Badshah appears at Crime Branch in Mumbai for questioning in fake followers racket case

Rapper Badshah appeared at the Crime Branch in Mumbai on Friday, August 7, for the questioning in the fake followers racket case. He appeared before investigating officers on August 6 as well. As per reports, over 20 people have been questioned so far.
Reports claim that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone may also get summoned.
