Badshah appears at Crime Branch in Mumbai for questioning in fake followers racket case

Rapper Badshah appeared at the Crime Branch in Mumbai on Friday, August 7, for the questioning in the fake followers racket case. He appeared before investigating officers on August 6 as well. As per reports, over 20 people have been questioned so far.

In July, Mumbai Police busted an international racket case in fraudulent activities and creating fake profiles and followers. One person in connection to the case was nabbed. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that it was the first time an international case like this had come into light that creates fake profiles to spread rumours and panic in the society.

Reports claim that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone may also get summoned.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Badshah clarifies on Genda Phool plagiarism controversy and sending money to original lyricist Ratan Kahar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results