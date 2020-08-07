Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records state she spoke to Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda several times in the past six months

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI. According to reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty made around 800 calls to Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi in the last six months.

According to CNN-News 18 who claim to have accessed the call records of Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was in touch with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. Reportedly, Rhea spoke to Miranda more than 300 times in the last six months. Mahesh Bhatt, too, has spoken to Rhea multiple times in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Rhea Charkaborty and her brother Showik are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant's death. Shruti has also reached the ED office to record her statement.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t sleep for nights until Sanjana Sanghi clarified MeToo blind items, says Pavitra Rishta director

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results