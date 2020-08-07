K-pop star Hongbin leaves VIXX, group to promote with five members

Korean musician Lee Hongbin of the group VIXX has decided to leave the group. The news was announced via a statement on August 7, 2020.

Jellyfish Entertainment, the parent company of VIXX, said in a statement, "Hello. This is Jellyfish. We are sharing an official statement regarding VIXX member Hongbin. First, we express our sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and we are conveying sad news. On August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX. After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, we are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group. It’s planned that VIXX will promote as a five-member group in the future. We are very sorry to fans for causing concern with this sudden news, and we ask you to continue to love and support the VIXX members. Thank you."

There were reports in February 2020 that revealed that Hongbin made some comments on other K-pop groups during a Twitch live stream. Both Jellyfish Entertainment and Hongbin apologized after the comments erupted in backlash. The K-pop star returned to Twitch a day ago on August 6, 2020. As per the statement, VIXX will now promote with five members – N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, and Hyuk.

