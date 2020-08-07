Sonu Sood to ensure that the kids who lost their parents to a liquor tragedy in Punjab have a secured future

Sonu Sood has been the messiah of people ever since the lockdown was imposed. He managed to help hundreds of migrant workers to reach home and made the necessary arrangements for their travel. Being one of the well-known antagonists of Bollywood, Sonu Sood is now being addressed as the real-life hero. Apart from helping them reach their home towns, Sonu Sood has also helped develop an app that will provide job opportunities for their skills.

After relentlessly helping them out, Sonu Sood has ensured a secure future to the kids who lost both their parents in a liquor tragedy in Punjab. The man has won our hearts yet again with this gesture and tweeted, “I ensure these little kids from punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead. Will reach you tomorrow . ????????. @Karan_Gilhotra”

Take a look at his tweet.

I ensure these little kids from punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead. Will reach you tomorrow . ????????. @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/WFTYAvlVbC

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 4, 2020

Sonu Sood has yet again proved that he truly is a messiah.

