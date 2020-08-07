Sunil Grover to come up with a new show called Gangs Of Filmistan

Sunil Grover has always managed to make us laugh with his iconic characters including Gutthi and Mashoot Gulati. The actor has now planned to make a comeback on television with a new show called Gangs Of Filmistan. The show will not have celebrity guests or live audience, neither is he planning to bring back his old characters. He will be seen playing the role of a don on the show and is excited to be back.
The show Gangs Of Filmistan will air on Star Bharat.
