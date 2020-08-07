Naagin 5: The motion poster featuring Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra is going to raise your anticipation level!

With only a couple of days left for Naagin 5 to air its pilot, the makers have released a motion poster unveiling the looks of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra along with Hina Khan. The actors look dapper in an avatar that we’ve never seen before. Keeping the anticipation high, Naagin 5 has left heads turning in its direction with the new information flowing in. Hina Khan, along with Surbhi Chandna will be leading the show.

While Surbhi’s look has been kept under wraps, Hina Khan’s look has been highly appreciated by the audience while the fans can’t wait to see Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra as shape-shifting serpents. The motion poster reveals that Dheeraj Dhoopar’s role will have grey hues to it, marking his first antagonist role. Take a look at the motion poster, right here.

According to reports, Hina Khan’s role will be short-lived on the show while Surbhi Chandna will be in the lead.

