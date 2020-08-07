10 must watch OTT shows in the first half of 2020

Binge-watching, as a concept, has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. With OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, it has become a routine for people of all age groups to sit and consume content digitally. Since the work from home culture has stirred up, there’s a lot of time in hand to consume new content, and we’re here with a comprehensive list of the top ten must-watch shows to watch!
1. Pushpavalli
Genre: Drama
Stream on: Amazon Prime
2. Never have I Ever
Genre: Comedy Drama, Coming of age
Stream on: Netflix
The story is based on a few real-life events of Mindy Kailing, who is the creator of this teen drama. The protagonist is Devi Viswakumar, who is an Indian American girl in her teen years, trying to gain popularity and change her social status. The show has been praised for breaking stereotypes as well as for its South Asian representation in Hollywood. A series of events around her dealing with the death of her father while trying to fit into college is the main storyline. An irresistible crush on the cutest boy in college and a tale of high school friendships will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, fun and teach you about the importance of every kind of relationship.
3. Panchayat
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Stream on: Amazon Prime
A TVF production, Panchayat gained a lot of popularity due to its storyline and take on life. The story is about an engineer who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary due to lack of better jobs and the events that follow. This show sheds light on issues around jobs and lives of educated students who settle for something due to lack of opportunity. The comic relief in the portrayal of the same is what created a lot of noise and hence, gained popularity. Jitendra Kumar received a lot of appreciation for his role as Abhishek Tripathi. It’s a show that is fit to watch with family and have a good laugh!
4. Paatal Lok
Genre: Crime
Stream on: Amazon Prime
5. Four More Shots Please
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Stream on: Amazon Prime
A fun show about four fierce women who celebrate themselves and their friendship, unapologetically: the lead roles in this show are played by four gorgeous women, who go through several experiences in their lives – personal and professional while making mistakes, learning and growing as individuals who celebrate their being. There’s emotion, love, life and friendship that keeps you hooked on from the very first episode. Directed by a woman, this show encompasses multiple issues faced by women for simply being a ‘woman’ and stories about how these four stick together through thick and thin. A good show to binge with all your gal-pals with a reminder to empower each other, every single day!
6. What the Love? With Karan Johar
Genre: Chat show
Stream on: Netflix
Post multiple seasons of the notorious show ‘Koffee with Karan”, he’s back with another chat show! It is a series where Karan Johar along with his friends from Bollywood help six singles with their issues and struggles of finding love. Karan and a different star in every episode, together, chat about love and relationship issues offering advice to the singles. It’s a fun watch with a lot of Bollywood gossip involved. If you’re all about glam and fame, this show is a perfect fit for you!
7. Messiah
Genre: Thriller
Stream on: Netflix
8. Dracula
Genre: Horror
Stream on: Netflix
If you’re a horror genre enthusiast, this series is guaranteed to become your new favourite! Based on a novel called ‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker, this show depicts the origins of Dracula from the very beginning to his battles and descendants. A story that revolves around the age-old lore of Dracula and his existence, this show will educate you about the being of Dracula and is directed very well, keeping its audience engaged with horror that is commendable.
9. Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega
Genre: Drama
Stream on: Netflix
The plot of this show is very well-knit and is directed by Soumendra Padhi. The story is about a group of young boys who plan and execute an extensive phishing operation that involves scamming people and gaining profits off it. The plot gets intense when on the one hand, there is a cop fighting this and wanting to put an end to it whereas, on the other hand, a politician gets involved and wants a share. The entire series depicts the Indian judiciary system well and sheds light on corrupt politicians as well as on the few policemen who strive to remain loyal to their duty. A metaphoric fight between the good and the bad is shown. It’s an interesting watch and is recommended as the writing and screenplay is exceptional.
10. Indian Matchmaking
Genre: Documentary, Reality-TV
Stream on: Netflix
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply