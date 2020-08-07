Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana open up about ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’

Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'. Fondly referred to as AsiManshi by their fans, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen in a love story with a twist in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'. While Asim essays a character unlike the others he's normally portrayed, the climax of the intriguing plot is guaranteed to have fans cheering.

Interestingly, the romantic song was shot in Chandigarh during the lockdown with a limited crew, once filming relaxations were permitted. Both Asim and Himashi live in different cities and finally met after a while to shoot 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' that boasts of a gripping storyline and highlights the sparking chemistry shared between the two actors. Having ensured all safety and health measures were maintained, the actors were excited to shoot together again after a gap.

Says Asim Riaz, “Himanshi and I have always been listening to songs and jamming together. 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' is very special to us and we hope the audience loves the song and our chemistry. We shot during the lockdown but the crew was helpful and every necessary precaution was taken to ensure safety."

Says Himanshi Khurana, "Fans gave us the name AsiManshi and there are lots and lots of ‘AsiManshi’ moments in this song for them. In ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ they will get to see our superb chemistry with an amazing storyline. It was fun to shoot with Asim again."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'. Composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Arijit Singh, the romantic song featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be out on August 10, on T-Series' YouTube channel.

