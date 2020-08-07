Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates wife Dipika Kakar’s birthday with the sweetest gesture

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are the cutest couple in the television industry. They first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka where they were the protagonists. Celebrating his ladylove’s birthday, Shoaib and his family held an intimate bash on Dipika’s big day. Dressed in a simple pink coloured ethnic attire, Dipika Kakar looked ethereal as she posed with her husband for a cute photo session.

Shoaib posted a picture with Dipika and wrote, “I just want to make you happy. Because you are the reason for my happiness❤️ Happy birthday @ms.dipika ????❤️ I know main kuch bhi kar lu tumhare liye wo kam hi hoga, bas ek chhoti si koshish ki tumhare is birthday ko special banane ke liye. I hope main ummeed pe khara utra!!!Allah humesha khush rakhe ????”

Dipika also posted pictures appreciating her husband’s gesture and we can’t get over how cute these two look.

Take a look at their posts.

