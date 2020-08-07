Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo sets the internet blaze in her topless photo

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, who plays the role of Tokyo in the hit Spanish series, is setting the internet on fire her revealing photo.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a topless photo. Wearing a bucket hat, colourful eye makeup, and bikini bottoms, she looked absolutely stunning in the breathtaking picture.

Recently, Netflix announced the 5th and final part of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist, where the highly anticipated heist will come to an end. It is created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix. Part 5 will consist of 10 episodes and production began on August 3.

Creator and Executive Producer Alex Pina said, "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season".

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlín), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), y José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Goya award nominee for La gran familia española, Vivir sin permiso) are confirmed as new additions to the ensemble cast.

Jesús Colmenar will act as Executive Producer and Alex Pina will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Cristina López Ferraz will return as Director of Production and Executive Producer. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography), and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.

La Casa De Papel Part 5 will be directed by Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.

