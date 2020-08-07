Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts a cryptic note after Rhea Chakraborty gets questioned by ED

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has raised a lot of questions. As the CBI probe has begun after almost two months, new angles are coming into the spotlight. After Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by Enforcement Directorate, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a cryptic note on Instagram.

“Har Har Mahadev,” she wrote on Instagram attaching a picture of Lord Shiva. “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.”

This note comes after Chakraborty appeared before ED on August 7, 2020, in connection with the money laundering case. ED has also summoned Sushant’s creative content manager Siddharth Pithani. Previously, ED summoned Samuel Miranda and Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar.

Shweta Singh Kirti has been remembering her brother by sharing several photos and videos of him with his family, friends and from his childhood days in Bihar.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. CBI has been handed over his case to further probe into the death.

