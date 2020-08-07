Hina Khan shares a dolled up video from the sets of Naagin 5

Hina Khan has already mesmerized her fans with her new look for Naagin 5. The actress has always been the one to experiment with her style whenever she does a new show or a new project in general. Keeping it stylish and classy, Hina Khan’s Naagin avatar has been making heads turn for all the right reasons.

Expecting a lot of high-octane action scenes, the fans can’t keep calm when it comes to the show. All set to air its pilot episode on August 9, Naagin 5 has an ensemble cast ready to stun the fans and viewers of the show. Sharing a video from the sets, Hina Khan wrote, “#GhayalNaginComingSoon #Nagin5LaunchWithHinaKhan Watch this space for more #FeelKaroReelKaro”

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

#GhayalNaginComingSoon #Nagin5LaunchWithHinaKhan Watch this space for more #FeelKaroReelKaro

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 6, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

We can’t wait to see what the show has in store for us, how about you? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

