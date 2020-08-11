Sanjay Dutt gets discharged from Lilavati hospital after being admitted for breathlessness

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Saturday night, was rushed to the hospital for breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19. After two days, the actor was discharged on Monday, August 10.

Sanjay Dutt was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at his residence. He was seen wearing a mask and made sure to wave at photogs who were waiting for his arrival.

Sanjay, who turned 61 on July 29, informed fans about his health concern on Twitter and wrote, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster from Sadak 2 was unveiled on Monday. He is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial. The film is releasing on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanjay is also starring as the antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 opposite Kannada star Yash.

