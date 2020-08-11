CBI to record Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s statement over allegations levelled against Rhea Chakraborty

The death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier. As the legal proceedings continue, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will record the statement of Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh. They will also record the statements of his sisters. As of now, KK Singh is staying at Faridabad in Haryana.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

The Maharashtra state government has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court opposing the CBI case that has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty on request of the Bihar Government. Inspector Bhushan Belnekar from Bandra Police station has filed the affidavit on August 8.

The Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakraborty’s plea on August 11 in connection to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The court had set a date for August 18 but now it will take place on August 11 instead. In her petition, the actress had reportedly stated that the trial won’t be fair if Bihar Police investigates the case.

On August 10, she was once again called in for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being grilled for over eight hours on August 7. This was in connection to the money laundering case where Sushant’s family alleged she siphoned off Rs. 15 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

