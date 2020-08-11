Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani arrive at ED office for questioning

Multiple allegations have been levelled against Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend. The actress is currently under investigation on charges of abetment to suicide. In connection to the money laundering case, the actress appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Monday, August 10 for further questioning.

Few hours after her, Sushant’s friend and Creative Content Manager Siddharth Pathani arrived at the ED office for questioning. Rhea had arrived with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

On August 7, she was grilled for over eight hours in connection with the money laundering case after Sushant's father filed a complaint accusing her of allegedly siphoning off Rs. 15 crores. During the questioning, she spoke about the three companies of Sushant Singh Rajput which she is partners in, Rhea Chakraborty said that Rs. 1 lakh was paid up as capital that was shared by Sushant, herself and her brother Showik Chakraborty. She reportedly said besides that she didn't spend any more on the company.

Rhea was further questioned about the two properties she owns. She said that she took a loan of Rs. 60 lakh for her Khar East, Mumbai flat and the rest of the amount that is Rs. 25 lakh was paid as down payment through her own income. A 550 sq ft flat l, which was bought for Rs. 85 lakh, was booked under Rhea’s name in 2018.

Reportedly, the actress couldn't provide documented evidence about her expenses running into lakhs.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

