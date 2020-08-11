Amul Topical: With puns on point, Amul congratulates Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their wedding

The latest big news of Rana Daggubati getting married to Miheeka Bajaj left fans in awe of the couple. Only over a month ago, the couple got engaged in a quiet ceremony and their wedding was held last week with close friends and family. Their wedding pictures went viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Without a doubt, both Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj looked straight out of a fairytale and their pictures have only raised the bar high for couple goals. Amul Topical has always managed to leave us smiling with their tributes and to congratulate the newlyweds, they shared the perfect artwork with puns that will leave you grinning!

Take a look at it.

#Amul Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation! pic.twitter.com/fhR7tcm3jD

