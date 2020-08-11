“The moment I reached the set, my worries faded”, says Sanya Malhotra on her recent shooting experience

Sanya Malhotra has always given a bang-on performance and aced the many phases of different characters, receiving rave reviews from everyone from the industry and fans as well. When recently the lockdown eased a little, the actress flew back to Delhi to be with her family when flight operations resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra recently shot for an ad film in the city. Talking about the experience, Sanya shared, "I shot for two days for a chocolate brand. Before the shoot, I was nervous about how things might pan out. But the moment I reached the set, my worries faded as I saw that everyone (in the crew) was using PPE. I was the only one not in PPE because I had to act, but at the same time, I wasn’t worried after I saw how well everything was organised by the production house and the brand.”

Talking about her experience, she further shares, “Earlier, it felt impossible to shoot amid the pandemic, but after shooting for this ad, I’m more relaxed now and I think if we take all precautions, things can work out. We had time in hand, so we weren’t rushing through the shoot. During my breaks, I would go inside my vanity, wash my hands, and wear my mask whenever I wasn’t shooting. We followed social distancing, and there were few people on the set”

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra's recent release Shakuntala Devi is receiving love widely and the actress was seen essaying the character of Anupama Banerji (Shakuntala's daughter). The way Sanya had adapted the character of Anupama is truly praiseworthy. The audiences and critics, alike have loved the performance. Sanya's upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's LUDO and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

