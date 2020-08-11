”I’m terribly missing my family back home” shares Jacqueline Fernandez on spending her birthday alone this year

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought after celebs in Bollywood. Over the years, Jacqueline has done a lot of different films with a variety of characters. Being an outsider, Jacqueline has cemented a place for herself in the industry and in the hearts of millions across the globe.

The actress oozes positivity and maintains a happy environment around herself and for that, many call her Bollywood’s sunshine girl. The actress turns a day older today and on this occasion, Jacqueline shares her plans given that we are amidst lockdown due to the pandemic.

The actress shares, “This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day. I’m terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me. But, given the situation we are all in now, we will make do with video calls. Hopefully will be able to hug my parents and siblings super soon.”

The actress boasts a massive following of 44 million followers on Instagram and spreads positivity through her massive influence.

