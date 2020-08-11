Shraddha Kapoor upholds equality after the landmark ruling of daughters being equal coparceners comes

A moment to rejoice for one and all and, actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrates it too. The Supreme Court today held that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) properties even if they were not alive at the time of the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma case.
Shraddha took to her social media to celebrate the verdict and wrote, “About time! ???????? #Equality”. One of the firsts from the industry, the actress ushered in the moment as her fellow artists from the industry followed to celebrate the development.
