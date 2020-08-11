The Kapil Sharma Show to celebrate Independence Day with music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman

This Saturday, 15th August, marks a grand celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show. Revelling in the Independence Day spirit, Kapil Sharma will welcome the music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman on the show. Amidst a lot of revelations, the duo will also entertain the audience with musical rendition of their chartbuster songs.
Celebrate this Independence day with The Kapil Sharma Show at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.
