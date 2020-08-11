The Kapil Sharma Show to celebrate Independence Day with music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman

This Saturday, 15th August, marks a grand celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show. Revelling in the Independence Day spirit, Kapil Sharma will welcome the music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman on the show. Amidst a lot of revelations, the duo will also entertain the audience with musical rendition of their chartbuster songs.

The show is known to tickle the funny bones and with the shoots continuing, the makers have figured out a fun way to get the fans to interact with the celebrities. the fans can virtually interact with their favourite celebrities while there are card board cutouts placed around the live audience’s seating area. With the latest guests being Salim and Sulaiman, we can’t wait to see the fun that this trio has in store for its fans.

Celebrate this Independence day with The Kapil Sharma Show at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Sonu Sood helps airlift students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma is all praises for him

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results