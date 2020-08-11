Radhika Madan channels her inner Govinda leaving Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in hysterics

Radhika Madan who is the rising star in the industry with her last film Angrezi Medium channels her the Govinda in her with a quirky caption in her Instagram post. Being a Bollywood buff, it is highly expected of Radhika Madan to know the songs of the 90s and her caption game is totally on point with this post.

For all the Govinda fans out there, the caption is from the iconic song ‘What is Mobile Number’ from Haseena Mana Jayegi. Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are surely having a good laugh as they leave comments on the actress's photo. Well, we all know that Govinda is one big mood. And we sure are loving it.

Earlier, Radhika has also received a lot of love and appreciation from the industry for her performance in Angrezi Medium.

