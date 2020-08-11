“We’ll be going to our society’s temple.” says Donal Bisht as she celebrates Janmashtami during COVID-19

Actress Donal Bisht who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, shared her plans of celebrating Janamashtami this year. The actress who misses going out to witness 'Dahi Handi' owing to the says that she will pray for the well-being of mankind owing to the current situation that everybody is going through.

Talking about how she will celebrate Janmashtami this year, The Roop actress says "Last year we went to Mathura during Janmashtami to Krishna’s Janmbhoomi (birthplace). We did our pooja there and got back. Although this year it’s not possible to go there. We’ll be celebrating this Janmashtami at home since going to a temple is risky. We’ll be going to our society’s temple"

The actress who is gearing up for her next project which is India's first ever Hindi Musical Web Series called 'The Socho Project'. The actress will be seen essaying a character called 'Sasha Pink' who is a pop sensation. The actress who has dared to step out of her comfort zone to essay Sasha is very excited as her fans haven't seen her in this avatar before.

Also Read: “The lockdown has given trees a chance to breathe,” says Donal Bisht about conserving nature

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results