Aamir Khan in Turkey but not for shooting

The location for the new Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has now been moved from rural Punjab to Turkey. About 50 percent of the film will be shot in Turkey.
Apparently, the Laal Singh Chaddha team feels it is safer to shoot in Turkey than in Punjab where the Covid-19 cases grow by the day. An earlier schedule in Ladakh was cancelled due to the border tensions with China.
Aamir is currently in Turkey with director Advait Chandan looking for locations for Laal Singh Chaddha. A source close to Aamir informs, “Aamir is not in Turkey shooting right now. He starts shooting in October. He is currently finalizing locations.”
Also Read: Aamir Khan begins shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, check out pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply