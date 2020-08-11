Antonio Banderas tests positive for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday

Actor Antonio Banderas has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to announce the news on August 10 which marked his 60th birthday.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the Pain and Glory star tweeted in Spanish.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor wrote (as per Variety).

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0

— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Banderas signed off by saying, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."

The Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has been widely known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro, Once Upon a Time in Mexico among others. His 2019 Spanish drama Pain and Glory was nominated at 92nd Academy Awards in Best International Feature category.

