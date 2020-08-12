BTS drop second teaser photo for ‘DYNAMITE’ giving retro chic vibe

Here we go! The South Korean group BTS has dropped the second teaser photo for their upcoming single 'DYNAMITE'. After dropping individual teaser photos two days ago, the group photo gives a pretty chic retro nostalgia.

Going by the graphics of the 'DYNAMITE' posters and now the teaser photos, the theme of the song and music video directs us to the good old 90s feel. Dressed in easy breezy outfits, the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook strike a pose at a basketball court.

⠀ #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Dynamite Group Teaser Photo 1

From RM debuting his bright blue hair and laid back style to Jin's light brown hairdo with a yellow half sweater with white tee and denims, Suga's Louis Vuitton Leaf baseball shirt and floral motif pants teamed up with LeBron James’ Space Jam Tune Squad jersey (his love for sports is showing and we love it) to J-Hope's Obey Big Shot T-Shirt, that retails for about $40 USD, sold out earlier this week. Those brown pants with retro sunglasses and gold chains really make him a master of fashion. Jimin and Jungkook bring the 80s back with the denim on denim trend. V looks stunning a white t-shirt and black beret.

If this is any indication, we are going back in time! The vibrant colours, the aesthetic of the group picture gives a glimpse into their bright and energetic selves.

On the work front, BTS is currently working on their next album that may release later this year. Ahead of their album, the septet dropped first teaser photos for their upcoming English track 'DYNAMITE' releasing on August 21. Their first performance of the song is set to happen at Video Music Awards 2020 on August 30.

The official music video of 'DYNAMITE' will release on August 21 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and the second one will drop on August 25 at 12 am KST (August 24 – 8:30 pm IST).

