Alyssa Milano Appealed To Our Vanity To Battle The Virus

Thank you Alyssa Milano! AT LAST we have a POWERFUL motivation to avoid Covid-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing! It’s all about VANITY. And SOME people really needed this nudge. Hopefully, all those people who resist taking precautions will now be scared stiff because Alyssa Milano pointed out that the virus can make hair fall out! And NOBODY wants less hair. (Are you listening, Donald Trump?) Those macho guys on motorcycles without masks will now think twice about what life would be like without their ponytails and man buns. And those unmasked women with fake doctor’s excuses might not be so pushy when they learn HAIR LOSS is a real possibility!

