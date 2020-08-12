Maya Rudolph Is Polishing Up Her Kamala Harris Imitation

We can think of one person who is SUPER excited to hear that Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris for his VP. Maya Rudolph just got an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kamala Harris in several Saturday Night Live skits. Maya says her imitations of Harris have always been playful and fun – not mean spirited. Of course, now she can look forward to many more appearances on SNL next season – and who knows where else.

Photo: NBC

