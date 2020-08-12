Anand Kumar and Dr. Biju Mathew reveal details on Super 30 sequel

"I am telling you a secret- Just like I was in talks with Biju Mathew, I’ve been in talks with Sanjeev Dutta (writer of Super 30) as well that how we can make a part 2. We keep discussing that. The story should move forward because the story that we showed in this film (Super 30) is just about one year when the result came out. After that my struggle only increased," said renowned mathematician Anand Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Faridoon Shahryar. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is being screened at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival, Toronto on August 15th. Anand Kumar along with Dr. Biju Mathew, (the author of Anand Kumar: Changing the world 30 students at a time) spoke on how the book was written over a span of 3 and a half years and how it was instrumental in being turned into a super hit film starring a top actor of the country.
The possibility of a sequel to Super 30 is clearly there. It remains to be seen when the official announcements are made.
Also Read: 17 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan shares a video on his character’s friendship with Jadoo
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply