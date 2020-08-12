Anand Kumar and Dr. Biju Mathew reveal details on Super 30 sequel

"I am telling you a secret- Just like I was in talks with Biju Mathew, I’ve been in talks with Sanjeev Dutta (writer of Super 30) as well that how we can make a part 2. We keep discussing that. The story should move forward because the story that we showed in this film (Super 30) is just about one year when the result came out. After that my struggle only increased," said renowned mathematician Anand Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Faridoon Shahryar. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is being screened at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival, Toronto on August 15th. Anand Kumar along with Dr. Biju Mathew, (the author of Anand Kumar: Changing the world 30 students at a time) spoke on how the book was written over a span of 3 and a half years and how it was instrumental in being turned into a super hit film starring a top actor of the country.

Dr. Biju Mathew revealed how he is planning another book on what happened to Anand Kumar after his innovative coaching school made a rocking start. "I have not shared this one with Anand bhai but subsequent to the success, he is still going through difficulties, he is still going through harassment. As you probably know they have tried to kill his brother Pranav bhai just before the release of the movie. I think this was towards the end of 2019 or 2018 something like that and his workers have been harassed. People know about this but it would be spectacular on a screen. You have to see how people with their narrow way of thinking can put people into difficulties. But with whole courage and determination, he is moving forward in his life. And I’m so proud of him for that," said Dr. Biju Mathew who is a practicing psychiatrist in Vancouver, Canada.

The possibility of a sequel to Super 30 is clearly there. It remains to be seen when the official announcements are made.

