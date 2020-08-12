Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid actor in the world; Akshay Kumar takes the sixth place

Forbes has released the list of the highest paid actors across the globe for 2020 and for the second year in a row, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson holds the first position. While the list has a lot of prominent names including the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Vin Diesel, and more, Bollywood’s famous superstar Akshay Kumar holds the 6th rank in the list.
These earnings have been calculated from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020 considering their future projects too.
