Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar breaks out with songs bashing Rhea Chakraborty

For fans of Sushant Singh Rajput it isn’t enough to love the actor to death. To be a true Rajput fan one must also hate Rhea Chakraborty. The more she is abused the more Rajput’s fans are gratified.

The latest in the hate-Rhea campaign are some Bhojpuri songs abusing vilifying and threatening Rhea, doing the rounds in rural Bihar. These songs are hugely popular among Sushant’s rural fans. While one song is sung by Vikas Gope, the other is credited to Ramjanam Yadav.

A senior bureaucrat in Bihar says after Rajput’s shocking demise hating Rhea is considered an essential part of being a faithful Bihari. “She is seen as the woman who destroyed a precious Bihar ka beta. The songs about hating Rhea Chakraborty represent the unforgiving mood among certain section of the Bihar people,” says the bureaucrat.

A large part of Bihar’s populace feels Rhea must be arrested immediately and punished for what she allegedly did to Rajput.

