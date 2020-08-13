Sarah Jessica Parker : Schooling Her Daughters In The Fashion Biz?

Sex & the City fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker is in the habit of keeping a close eye on all her SJP shoes stores in Manhattan by visiting them regularly. She has a total of 8 stores around the world, including two in Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai. And of course her shoe collection is sold in numerous shops everywhere. Her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha are now 11- the age where fashion starts to become important. Sarah is teaching them a little about her business just in case they aspire to follow in her footsteps. Sarah is pictured here at her South Street store with one masked twin.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

