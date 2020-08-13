Kamala Harris Breaks The Glass Ceiling!

We could not resist posting this adorable photo of California girl Kamala Harris when she was eighteen and graduating from Westmount High School in Quebec. (Her mother got a research job in Canada for a few years.) As an independent voter, we are excited and hopeful that we will have a female vice president and perhaps eventually a female president. This woman is super-qualified and we LOVED the way she raked the questionable Brett Kavanaugh over the coals during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. What this country really need is more women in office.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

