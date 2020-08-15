Karan Johar returns to Instagram after two months with Independence Day post 

After two months, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to Instagram with an Independence Day post. Karan had stayed away from posting on Instagram since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Karan took to his Instagram feed and shared an image of the tricolour and wrote, “To our great nation….a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history…. #happyindependenceday … JAI HIND.” Karan has restricted the comment section on his posts.

For the unaware, Karan Johar was on the receiving end of trolling, hate messages and abuses post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans of the late actor have been targeting Karan Johar for allegedly promoting nepotism in the film industry and sidelining outsiders. Several other star kids including Alia Bhatt have also been facing online hate from social media trolls.

On the day Sushant passed away, Karan shared a picture of the two with a note expressing regret. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he had written.

