Akshay Kumar appreciates PM Narendra Modi for talking about sanitary pads in Independence Day speech 

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today. Like every year, the Prime Minister of the country addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi after the flag hoisting ceremony. PM Narendra Modi in his speech today spoke about several issues faced by the nation. However, it is the first time a Prime Minister spoke about sanitary pads in their Independence day speech.

PM Modi was talking about the government's policies towards women's empowerment when he said, “This government has always been concerned about the health of our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1.”

Menstruation is still considered a taboo in several parts of the country. With the PM addressing it in his speech, the citizens were all praise for him. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter handle to praise the PM for making menstruation mainstream by talking about it. “Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress…made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1," Akshay tweeted.

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress…made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 ????

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

In 2018, Akshay Kumar starred in a film titled Padman that narrated the story of a man who made low cost pads in machines invented by him. The film directed by R Balki helped break several taboo around menstruation and helped open a dialogue.

