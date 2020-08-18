Mystery girl spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment after his death

August 18, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

The conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have now reached a crescendo of innuendos. The latest shot-in-the-dark is a “mysterious woman” captured by the CCTV cameras in Sushant’s apartment block, apparently after Sushant’s death.

Mystery girl spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment after his death

While the poor watchman of the building is seen on a news channel in a sting operation repeatedly refuting any knowledge about the lady’s identity, a section of the media insists there is more to this lady’s presence at the scene of the alleged crime than meets the eye.

With the “mysterious lady” bombshell blaring an accusing narrative, the net seems to be closing in on Rhea Chakraborty who, it seems, has a lot of explaining to do about her financial dealings with Sushant and her whereabouts at the time of his death.

Also Read: Shweta Singh Kirti posts videos of billboards put up across Australia for Sushant Singh Rajput

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *