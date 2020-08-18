Mystery girl spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment after his death

The conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have now reached a crescendo of innuendos. The latest shot-in-the-dark is a “mysterious woman” captured by the CCTV cameras in Sushant’s apartment block, apparently after Sushant’s death.
While the poor watchman of the building is seen on a news channel in a sting operation repeatedly refuting any knowledge about the lady’s identity, a section of the media insists there is more to this lady’s presence at the scene of the alleged crime than meets the eye.
