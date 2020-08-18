Will Smith and Kevin Hart team up for the remake of Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Actors Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up for the remake of 1987 classic, Planes, Trains & Automobiles.
According to Deadline, both the actors will produce the movie under their banners Westbrook Studios and Hartbeat Productions along with Paramount Pictures. Aeysha Carr will write the script, who has worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hulu series Woke
