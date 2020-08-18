Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal thanks Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief 

After the devastating floods in the Indian states of Assam and Bihar, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate Rs. 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. After his generous donation, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution.

“Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar reportedly spoke to Chief Ministers of Bihar and Assam on Thursday, August 13, and pledged to donate Rs. 1 crore in order to help the victims of the floods. The actor had earlier donated Rs. 25 crores to the PM- CARES Fund in March to help in the COVID-19 crisis.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK shooting for Bell Bottom. He is also set to star in Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey.

