Manushi Chhillar auctions her painting to raise funds for PPE kits for frontline workers

Manushi Chhillar is a multi-faceted talent. The ethereal beauty, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown in 2017 – seventeen years after Priyanka Chopra won the coveted honour, is also an aspiring artist and is also an avid painter. Her paintings on social media have wowed everyone and the gorgeous 23-year-old girl has now been invited by a non-profit to help raise funds for coronavirus protection kits for frontline workers by selling her painting in an online art exhibition.

Manushi has been roped in for a campaign by SMILE Foundation, a non-profit organization, for this online art exhibition named Artwork for Heartwork. The event will celebrate the unseen and unsung heroes who have worked relentlessly for us during this pandemic. The entire proceeds from the sale of each of the artworks will go towards providing hygiene kits for the frontline workers and their families.

Manushi says, “While we have been fortunate enough to take care of ourselves by staying indoors, there are several heroes like our farmers, truck drivers and many more who have been out, day and night, to deliver us joy in every form with not just their hard work, but heart-work. Through this artwork for heartwork initiative, I’m expressing my gratitude to all these heart-workers with the team Smile Foundation. They will be supporting these unsung heroes with hygiene kits. I have made a special artwork for the unsung heroes and I am donating the same. Let’s take care of the ones who took care of everyone’s happiness with their heart-work.”

About her love for painting, Manushi had said earlier, “Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It kind of always keeps me centred. I paint because that somehow helps me channel my creativity. I think I am my best self when I am painting.”

