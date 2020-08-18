Meg Ryan: To Flip Or Not To Flip?

Meg Ryan wanted her last split with John Mellencamp in November to be absolutely final, so in February she left New York and bought a house in Montecito, California, not far from Prince Harry and Meghan. Like Cameron Diaz, Meg has pretty much dropped out of Hollywood and she’s concentrating on flipping properties like Diane Keaton. She paid over five million for her new 4000 sq ft “farmhouse” because she “fell in love with the view.” She decided it’s also a nice place to isolate during the pandemic. Whether she will re-do the place and sell it, or hang around awhile, remains to be seen…

