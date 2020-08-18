Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture; says dare not caption the picture keeping propriety in mind

On Monday night, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback picture. The actor who is known to write his heart out on social media did not have a caption for this picture or rather he 'dared not'.

In the picture he can be seen chilling on a lounger wearing a white shorts and striped vest. He was also having juice in a glass while the picture was clicked. However, more than the picture, the caption is what got everyone's attention. " .. keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this ..May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief,” he wrote.

…. keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this .. May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief ????????

The picture was shared by a Twitter user earlier, asking if anybody knew the name of the film. Replying to the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan had written, “I shall tell you. Mahaan shooting in Kathmandu Nepal,” along with a laughing emoji.

I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal ???????? https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

Mahaan was released in 1983. It also starred Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Ashok Kumar, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor.

