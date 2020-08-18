Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture; says dare not caption the picture keeping propriety in mind

On Monday night, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback picture. The actor who is known to write his heart out on social media did not have a caption for this picture or rather he 'dared not'.
In the picture he can be seen chilling on a lounger wearing a white shorts and striped vest. He was also having juice in a glass while the picture was clicked. However, more than the picture, the caption is what got everyone's attention. " .. keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this ..May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
…. keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this .. May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief ????????
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Aug 17, 2020 at 10:46am PDT
I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal ???????? https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020
Mahaan was released in 1983. It also starred Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Ashok Kumar, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu extremely elated to receive appreciation letter from Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in Lootcase
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply