From travel to meeting family, Sidharth Malhotra shares his new bucket list

It has been nearly five months since the nationwide lockdown was announced in India. While the country is unlocking in phases, it is still not advisable to venture outdoors like we used to in the pre-pandemic time. However, people are hopeful for things to get better at the earliest or get used to the new normal. Actor Sidharth Malhotra who has been sitting at home during the lockdown also wishes to resume life like it was earlier.

In his recent Instagram post, Sidharth Malhotra shared his bucket list which has been modified because of the pandemic. Sharing a video of what his bucket list looks like he wrote, “Alteast I can keep my list ready!#NewBucketList”. His bucket list includes: Travel again, Meet my family, Dine out,Get adventurous, Get back on the set and Meet you(fans) all again.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Vishnuvardhan's next Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is based on the real-life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will also be seen in the film Thank God which will go on floors next month.

