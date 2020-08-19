Stylist Spotlight: “He does it first and everyone just follows” – says Nitasha Gaurav about Ranveer Singh’s Avant-Garde fashion

“There’s nothing he can’t pull it off. He does it first and everyone just follows,” says Nitasha Gaurav who has been styling Ranveer Singh for over six years. The actor will complete a decade in the industry in December this year. His zany sense of style never goes unnoticed. The paparazzi wait for his arrival at the red carpets, his looks get decoded in tabloids and even his airport fashion statement becomes the most talked about topic.

Over the years, the actor has become unapologetic when it comes to his fashion. But, where does this vivid sense of style come from? “He just likes to wear what he feels comfortable and happy in,” adds Nitasha who says that she never has had a process of working on looks for him. The work camaraderie is so good that she brings a certain type of style to the table and whatever Ranveer likes the most, he wears it and adapts the nature of the look.

Nitasha Gaurav studied at London College of Fashion and Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. After this, she began working for Femina India and then became a fashion editor. Recalling her first work with Ranveer, she said that it was for a Filmfare shoot where they were working on the “Bandra Boy” feature. “I remember meeting him for the shoot and it was way early in the morning and we were going to do a photo story on how he was the Bandra Boy. We filmed at every hot spot in the Bandra where he grew up.”

This shoot was very well received after the success of Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer called Nitasha for another shoot and one thing led to another. Since then, they have become a dynamic duo that brings the most creative looks to the spotlight and often collaborate with lesser-known designers in order to shine the spotlight on their creations.

When asked what has been the most stand-out moment for her, Nitasha says, “If going by the recent looks, I have to say the Moschino look and Franck Muller Gucci Fall 2019 collection and the classic crimson-red suit. I can’t deny there are many celebrities who are awaited at the red carpets but when Ranveer Singh arrives, the whole vibe changes. You want to see what he is wearing.”

It is true. The dramatic ensemble for IIFA Awards 2019 was very elective yet out of the box look for Ranveer. He made heads turn with his suit, lace-up boots, a stick, and opting for a ponytail. The same goes for the classic red suit that not many can pull off. At Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019, from head-to-toe, he was in red and accentuated the look with a stick, black boots, old school sunglasses, and a beret.

“When I did the Filmfare Awards look where the whole suit was made with the film posters or when he wore a skirt, he was so comfortable in those looks and shined throughout,” Nitasha adds. “We have never spent hours sorting out the looks. I bring in four to five pieces according to the requirement, and whichever he likes the best, he wears it. It’s that simple process for us. Even his airport looks get written about because this is his style. He loves colors and vibrant looks. This is who he is.”

From skirts to pajama sets to mismatch clothing, he has done it. Some have even called his style – gender fluid. “He doesn’t wear something thinking ‘what will people think?’ He has no inhibitions like that. He has done some outlandish looks but he has also opted for some of the most elegant styles. Its fashion – he is feeling a certain way and he just enjoys every bit of it by dressing a certain way. He broke the norm of how a hero should dress up.”

Since trends change so often, Nitasha Gaurav says, “Every new season, there’s a new trend and you can’t keep up with everything. Like he wore metallic hi-shine foil box coat from the brand Berthold – it is a London based brand which is very well known but may not be much in India. Or the subtle dramatic look for Filmfare Awards 2020 where he wore a black ensemble [by Chennai-based designer Kaushik Velendra’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection]. We work with all kinds of designers.” Consider it as a power move – highlighting the lesser-known designers and adding more creativity to Ranveer’s looks.

Interestingly, Nitasha works with very limited people. “I have like at the max 5-6 people in the team. I like to focus on work. “In this coronavirus pandemic, everyone is at home and waiting get back to work. Nitasha Gaurav says that she is yet to resume work but is looking forward to it. “Though things will be different, I am looking forward to getting back to work. We will have to be safe and keep the guidelines in check.”

Bright colours, bold prints and patterns, silhouettes, neon and everything else – Ranveer Singh is not here to be mundane with his looks. His distinct sense of style can’t be called bizarre because it is liberating to see a mainstream Hindi film hero push boundaries.

