BTS bring back disco era in the vibrant ‘DYNAMITE’ teaser

BTS is bringing the DISCO era back! The immensely popular group is set to drop their English single 'DYNAMITE' later this week. Their comeback is highly anticipated and keeping the hype intact, the first teaser gives you an insight on what's to come from the septet.

The seven superstars – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – imbibe the 70s vibe with their retro-themed outfits with big lapels, bell-bottoms, waistcoats, colourful jackets and prints & patterns. Having a callback to their record-breaking song 'Boy With Luv' ft. Halsey, the backdrop of 'DISCO' reminds you of 'PERSONA'. That's right! We are going back in time. They blend basslines, electronic guitars, synthesizers giving the old-school vibe. Donning vibrant hair colours, big sunglasses, pastels, the septet showcases smooth choreography flaunting staple poses of Disco reminding you of Saturday Night Fever and Grease. They croon, "Light it up like Dynamite".

Known for their hardcore choreography and music, BTS seems to be representing different eras of music in the teaser. They are back with the summer anthem and probably the anthem of the year!

BTS will release 'DYNAMITE' on August 21. Their first performance of the song is set to happen at Video Music Awards 2020 on August 30.

The official music video of 'DYNAMITE' will release on August 21 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and the second one will drop on August 25 at 12 am KST (August 24 – 8:30 pm IST).

