The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Mika and the cast of Your Honor to grace the show

August 19, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

This weekend promises to be fun unlimited on The Kapil Sharma Show. Singer Mika will be joining in the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. In his his inimitable style he has a straight faced answer ready for Kapil’s questions and Kammo bua’s banter in all wittiness.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Mika and the cast of Your Honor to grace the show

Also look out for Krushna Abhishek as the endearing ‘Mitti-Mouse’ who makes his presence felt this weekend. On Sunday, the show welcomes the cast of SonyLIV’s Your Honor – Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola. All in all, an exciting weekend awaits you. Ahead of that here's a small glimpse into the fun filled epsiode:

The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Mika and the cast of Your Honor to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Mika and the cast of Your Honor to grace the show

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and team resumed the shoot of their show after over 100 days in the last week of July. Their first episode post pandemic was aired on August 1. The show is being well received by the audience.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma posts pictures from his early morning walk; fans wonder if he has finally taken up Akshay Kumar’s advice 

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *