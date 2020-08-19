The Kapil Sharma Show: Singer Mika and the cast of Your Honor to grace the show

This weekend promises to be fun unlimited on The Kapil Sharma Show. Singer Mika will be joining in the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. In his his inimitable style he has a straight faced answer ready for Kapil’s questions and Kammo bua’s banter in all wittiness.

Also look out for Krushna Abhishek as the endearing ‘Mitti-Mouse’ who makes his presence felt this weekend. On Sunday, the show welcomes the cast of SonyLIV’s Your Honor – Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola. All in all, an exciting weekend awaits you. Ahead of that here's a small glimpse into the fun filled epsiode:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and team resumed the shoot of their show after over 100 days in the last week of July. Their first episode post pandemic was aired on August 1. The show is being well received by the audience.

