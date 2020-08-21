Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies of COVID-19, Eshan Khan kept in ICU

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan were earlier this week admitted to Lilavati hospital after both of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On August 16, the two of them were taken to the hospital.

Now, it’s been reported that Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan has passed away on Friday morning. He was admitted after complaining of breathlessness. Aslam had pre-existing conditions – diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

As per reports, both Eshan and Aslam are being treated by doctor, Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital. The hospital authorities said that both of them were kept in ICU.

Back in April, Dilip Kumar’s team tweeted about staying safe in this pandemic. His tweet read, "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic (sic)."

"Dawa bhi, dua bhi/Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/Kamzor ki seva bhi,” a poem was written in the tweet.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar’s brothers Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan put on ventilator after testing positive for Coronavirus

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results