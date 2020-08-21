Blind Item: This Nice Guy Isn’t So Nice

Celebrity breakups happen with or without a pandemic, but this famous and attractive couple made headlines when they announced their split out of the blue (we thought they were SO happy!) They promised to make the divorce painless and civil- but THAT didn’t last long, and now the gloves are off! Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might have some competition for Most Embarrassing Divorce. Nasty allegations are about to fly in the custody battle – infidelities, kinky sex games, and drug use! Making it even juicier, the husband’s family is siding with the WIFE and vow to testify against their own son in this split!

A friend of the couple sniped “This is going to be messier than Donald Trump’s hair during a windstorm!”

