Maybe You Can Get What You Want!

If you’re a die-hard Rolling Stones fan or a tourist, you might find exactly you want at the new Rolling Stones store opening September 9 – on “swinging” Carnaby Street, of course. They’re optimistically calling it a “flagship store” -which means they are planning a chain of such stores – but isn’t ONE really enough? The shop has the subtle name: R.S. No.9 -(it’s located at 9 Carnaby St.) and it will feature the band’s huge music catalog and latest releases, t-shirts and clothing for men, women, and children. Of course, since it IS in London, raincoats and umbrellas (like the one above) will be available. And hopefully lots of band memorabilia. Of course, the sales clerks working there will have to listen to Rolling Stones music all day every day…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results