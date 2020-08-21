Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to the arrest of a social media harasser

Sonakshi Sinha has always been vocal about her opinions on online abuse and making social media a safe avenue for all. Recently after being subjected to extreme negativity, Sonakshi Sinha in association with Mission Josh, had launched a campaign called 'Ab Bas' to spread awareness on cyber security, impact of online harassment and legal options to deal with perpetrators.
Speaking on the developments, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."
Mansi and Vinav, founders of Mission Josh said, “We at Mission Josh believe in awareness with action. As the world is becoming more and more digital it’s important that we all become more responsible on what we see and do online. Watching someone abuse and not doing anything about it is equally wrong be it offline or online. So, let’s work together and make online world safer for children as well as women and men both.” Amit Tuli, member of Sonakshi Sinha’s team who initiated the proceedings said, “Our aim was to ensure the conversation around harassment translates into action, so that it deters many others. Today it’s the celebrities being threatened, tomorrow it could be any of us, and this chain needs to be broken.”
